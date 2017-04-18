UHV student organization to host art auction 6 hours from now
University Houston-Victoria senior Makayla Hargrove, 22, paints for the Artists Anonymous group in the common room at the university. The University of Houston-Victoria Artists Anonymous organization is hosting its first Artists Anonymous Art Auction on Thursday at the Kay and Ron Walker Auditorium inside UHV University North, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. Artists Anonymous is a club composed of anyone interested in arts and creative media, including design, drawing, painting, typography and writing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help
|Apr 15
|Concerned friend
|2
|Franny's
|Apr 8
|Lori
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar '17
|ETM
|5
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC