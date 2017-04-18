UHV student organization to host art auction 6 hours from now

UHV student organization to host art ...

University Houston-Victoria senior Makayla Hargrove, 22, paints for the Artists Anonymous group in the common room at the university. The University of Houston-Victoria Artists Anonymous organization is hosting its first Artists Anonymous Art Auction on Thursday at the Kay and Ron Walker Auditorium inside UHV University North, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. Artists Anonymous is a club composed of anyone interested in arts and creative media, including design, drawing, painting, typography and writing.

