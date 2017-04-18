TxDOT proposes Navarro Street median ...

TxDOT proposes Navarro Street median 46 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Cars turn left at the intersection of Guy Grant Road and North Navarro Street, where there is no median. Photo: ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO The next step is for TxDOT officials to meet with Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization members to review the submitted stakeholder comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened Wed Wondering mind 1
Need Help Apr 15 Concerned friend 2
Franny's Apr 8 Lori 1
Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D.... Apr 3 Family member 1
hangout? Mar 31 usmc 1
cecilie cantu (Jun '14) Mar 27 G that 5
Trade nudes Mar 22 Lionjudah91 4
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Victoria County was issued at April 20 at 8:58PM CDT

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC