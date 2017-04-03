Truck crashes into Victoria home, residents not harmed 53 minutes ago
A Victoria firefighter looks at the damage to a truck that ran into the side of a house in North Victoria Wednesday evening. Victoria police officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Bingham Road where they found a green Ford F-350 truck inside a home.
