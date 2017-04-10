The passion of his people 9 minutes ago
Jesus Balderas, left, Zabdiel Vallejo playing Jesus and Carlos Quintana hang from crosses during the final station of Living Stations of the Cross. Scenes from the Stations of the Cross reenactment at the Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church in Victoria, TX on April 14, 2017.
