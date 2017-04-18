Student group's book drive to help African residents 39 minutes ago...
After spring cleaning, I found a number of books I no longer need. Is there anywhere to donate books at UHV? A great place to donate reading material is the Books for Change event happening this week at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help
|Apr 15
|Concerned friend
|2
|Franny's
|Apr 8
|Lori
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar '17
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar '17
|ETM
|5
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC