Shooters, Victoria Flowers to relocate 6 hours from now

Gabriel and Tami Hoskins own Victoria Flowers and Shooters Bar. The couple is moving both businesses to one building: the old Hancock Fabrics building, at 4705 N. Navarro St. - Victoria Flowers' current location is 6412 N. Navarro St. The shop will open mid-April at the old Hancock Fabrics building, 4705 N. Navarro St. - Shooters bar's current location is 4102 N. Navarro St. The bar is expected to open in July at the old Hancock Fabrics building.

