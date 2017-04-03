Shooters, Victoria Flowers to relocate 6 hours from now
Gabriel and Tami Hoskins own Victoria Flowers and Shooters Bar. The couple is moving both businesses to one building: the old Hancock Fabrics building, at 4705 N. Navarro St. - Victoria Flowers' current location is 6412 N. Navarro St. The shop will open mid-April at the old Hancock Fabrics building, 4705 N. Navarro St. - Shooters bar's current location is 4102 N. Navarro St. The bar is expected to open in July at the old Hancock Fabrics building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|9 hr
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar 20
|ETM
|5
|Gamerooms
|Mar 19
|Everywhere
|2
|Need Help
|Mar 16
|Jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC