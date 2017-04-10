Schedule of Good Friday, Easter holiday closings 2 minutes ago The...
Automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and tree limb pickup will be collected Good Friday. The brush site and the landfill will maintain normal business hours both Friday and Saturday.
