Police investigate death of man found in motel 37 minutes ago A man...
If you have considered suicide or know someone who has, call the Gulf Bend Center's 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-877-723-3422 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. A man was found deceased at a Victoria motel Tuesday afternoon, and police officials are investigating the death as a possible suicide.
