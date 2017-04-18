Police investigate death of man found...

Police investigate death of man found in motel 37 minutes ago A man...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

If you have considered suicide or know someone who has, call the Gulf Bend Center's 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-877-723-3422 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. A man was found deceased at a Victoria motel Tuesday afternoon, and police officials are investigating the death as a possible suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help Apr 15 Concerned friend 2
Franny's Apr 8 Lori 1
Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D.... Apr 3 Family member 1
hangout? Mar 31 usmc 1
cecilie cantu (Jun '14) Mar 27 G that 5
Trade nudes Mar 22 Lionjudah91 4
YaYa massage Mar 20 ETM 5
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC