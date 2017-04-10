Placedo Volunteer Fire Department benefit set 2 minutes ago The...
The Placedo Volunteer Fire Department will host its second annual Fish Fry Car Show on Friday at 284 S. William St. in Placedo. "Being a volunteer fire department, we get just as many calls as the local paid firefighters in Victoria," said Calvin Davis, assistant fire chief.
