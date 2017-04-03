NEWS Diamond Fiberglass buys pipe maker Fibrex Corp.
The Victoria, Texas, company acquired Fibrex Corp., which has focused on pipe production for chemical process, pollution control and water treatment applications. Diamond did not disclose terms of the deal in its March 20 news release.
