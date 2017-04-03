Need a dance hall? Schroeder Hall in ...

Need a dance hall? Schroeder Hall in Texas for sale online

In the first week of April, Schroeder Hall will go up for sale on eBay with the starting price of $1. The Victoria Advocate reports the owner, ATX Brands, based in Austin, bought the dance hall in June 2014 from Sharon and Jack Kleinecke, said company chief executive officer Doug Guller.

