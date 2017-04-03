Man guilty of manslaughter says he st...

Man guilty of manslaughter says he still mourns ... 14 minutes ago

Yesterday

A man on trial told a jury Monday afternoon that he wasn't drinking or speeding when he crashed into a tree on Mockingbird Lane, killing his girlfriend in 2015. The jury later Monday sentenced Kevin Paul Carter to 75 years in prison for manslaughter with the finding that a deadly weapon, specifically the vehicle, was used in the crime.

