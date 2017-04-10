Man arrested after chase on US 87 identified 39 minutes ago A...

A Victoria man who was arrested Wednesday night after he led authorities on a chase on U.S. 87 North and kept them at bay during a two-hour standoff has been identified. Kory Paul Sutton, who turned 27 on Tuesday, was arrested by deputies on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

