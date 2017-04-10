Man arrested after chase on US 87 identified 39 minutes ago A...
A Victoria man who was arrested Wednesday night after he led authorities on a chase on U.S. 87 North and kept them at bay during a two-hour standoff has been identified. Kory Paul Sutton, who turned 27 on Tuesday, was arrested by deputies on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franny's
|Apr 8
|Lori
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar 20
|ETM
|5
|Gamerooms
|Mar 19
|Everywhere
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC