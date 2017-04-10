'I've been to the mountaintop!': B.C....

'I've been to the mountaintop!': B.C. Green candidate awkwardly re-enacts famous MLK speech

In a B.C. election that will inevitably be filled with cringeworthy speeches, the B.C. Green Party appears to be leading the charge after a candidate reenacted the final speech of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "I'm not fearing anyone! a Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Greens!" candidate Mark Neufeld told a Wednesday night crowd in Victoria that included David Suzuki. The speech mimicked the words, Baptist cadence and Georgian vernacular of the I've Been to the Mountaintop speech, King's final public address before his 1968 assassination.

