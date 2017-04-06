Ita s On To Abilene For Jeff Lyon

Ita s On To Abilene For Jeff Lyon

Cumulus has hired Jeff Lyon as VP/GM for its four-station cluster in Abilene. Lyon joins Cumulus from Townsquare, where he was President/Chief Revenue Officer for its four stations in Victoria, TX, for 21 years.

