Ita s On To Abilene For Jeff Lyon
Cumulus has hired Jeff Lyon as VP/GM for its four-station cluster in Abilene. Lyon joins Cumulus from Townsquare, where he was President/Chief Revenue Officer for its four stations in Victoria, TX, for 21 years.
