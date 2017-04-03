Idle Free Jamboree coming up 25 minutes ago Jennifer Sourdellia Is...

Yes. The city of Victoria Environmental Services Department is hosting the Idle Free Jamboree at 10 a.m. April 29 at the Liberty Academy track, off Sam Houston Drive near the Liberty Academy campus and behind the Victoria Fine Arts Center. The event is free, and the purpose is to raise awareness about air quality and ways to keep the air that we breathe clean - such as keeping vehicles maintained to reduce emissions, not idling, stopping at the click when refueling your vehicle, carpooling to work and school, walking or riding a bicycle, just to name a few.

