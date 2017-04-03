Idle Free Jamboree coming up 25 minut...

Idle Free Jamboree coming up 25 minutes ago Jennifer Sourdellia Is...

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Yes. The city of Victoria Environmental Services Department is hosting the Idle Free Jamboree at 10 a.m. April 29 at the Liberty Academy track, off Sam Houston Drive near the Liberty Academy campus and behind the Victoria Fine Arts Center. The event is free, and the purpose is to raise awareness about air quality and ways to keep the air that we breathe clean - such as keeping vehicles maintained to reduce emissions, not idling, stopping at the click when refueling your vehicle, carpooling to work and school, walking or riding a bicycle, just to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Franny's Sat Lori 1
Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D.... Apr 3 Family member 1
hangout? Mar 31 usmc 1
cecilie cantu (Jun '14) Mar 27 G that 5
Trade nudes Mar 22 Lionjudah91 4
YaYa massage Mar 20 ETM 5
Gamerooms Mar 19 Everywhere 2
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC