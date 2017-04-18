Goliad County deputies search for mis...

Goliad County deputies search for missing man

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Dr. Glenn Layne Towery, 56, was reported missing after he failed to arrive for work at his chiropractic practice in Victoria. Dr. Towery reportedly had several appointments scheduled with patients and it was extremely unusual that he failed to make appointments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened 15 hr Wondering mind 1
Need Help Apr 15 Concerned friend 2
Franny's Apr 8 Lori 1
Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D.... Apr 3 Family member 1
hangout? Mar 31 usmc 1
cecilie cantu (Jun '14) Mar 27 G that 5
Trade nudes Mar 22 Lionjudah91 4
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC