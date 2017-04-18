Goliad County deputies search for missing man
Dr. Glenn Layne Towery, 56, was reported missing after he failed to arrive for work at his chiropractic practice in Victoria. Dr. Towery reportedly had several appointments scheduled with patients and it was extremely unusual that he failed to make appointments.
