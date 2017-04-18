Former investigator receives award at fire seminar an hour ago
Roger Stuart received the John R. Rauch Award during the 62nd Annual Arson and Fire Seminar in March, according to a news release from the Victoria County Fire Marshal's Office. The recipient of the award must be actively engaged in the field of fire cause determination and arson investigation as well as demonstrate his or her ability to teach and promote arson awareness and prevention.
