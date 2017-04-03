First responders to encourage reading...

First responders to encourage reading at literacy event 23 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Elena Martinez, a 9-year-old student at Goliad Elementary School, reads a story to a dog from Adopt-A-Pet during the 2016 Building Literacy in the Community event. The event returns Saturday and will feature first responders and activities to encourage literacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Franny's Sat Lori 1
Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D.... Apr 3 Family member 1
hangout? Mar 31 usmc 1
cecilie cantu (Jun '14) Mar 27 G that 5
Trade nudes Mar 22 Lionjudah91 4
YaYa massage Mar 20 ETM 5
Gamerooms Mar 19 Everywhere 2
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC