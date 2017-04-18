Drag show hidden gem for Victoria performer (w/video) 6 hours from now

By PHOTOS BY ANA RAMIREZ AND VIDEO BY ANGELA PIAZZA - [email protected] ; [email protected] April 22, 2017 at 9:57 p.m. Marc Castillo, stage name Naomi Evans, of Corpus Christi, puts on her makeup backstage, while Diamond Dee parts the stage curtain on March 31. Diamond Dee said she's nervous but excited about her first performance. "I've always wanted to do it so I'm finally living out one of my dreams and in my hometown," he said.

