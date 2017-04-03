Community steps up for homicide victim
Lola Smith, a Zumba instructor at Super Body Works gym in Victoria and a coordinator for the Zumbathon, leads a session behind Guadalajara Mexican Grill. The event was coordinated to help raise funds to send the remains of Laura Moreno back to Mexico.
