Cancer fundraiser can help save children's lives 28 minutes ago

Goliad County Sheriff's Office officials, from left, Deputy Forrest Wells, Chief Deputy Ellie Carter and Sheriff Kirby Brumby, get their hair shaved for the 2016 St. Baldrick's Foundation's Brave the Shave event. To participate, raise funds or attend St. Baldrick's at Colony Creek Country Club, visit stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/11688/2017 Cancer research and the organizations that help fund it have made all the difference for 16-year-old Kaitlyn Jankovsky, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2014.

