Blotter an hour ago ARRESTED - VICTOR...

Blotter an hour ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Michael Terrell Brown, 41,...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Michael Terrell Brown, 41, of Victoria, by officers April 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions case. - VICTORIA - Octavio Galarza, 34, of Victoria, by deputies April 3 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D.... Mon Family member 1
hangout? Mar 31 usmc 1
cecilie cantu (Jun '14) Mar 27 G that 5
Trade nudes Mar 22 Lionjudah91 4
YaYa massage Mar 20 ETM 5
Gamerooms Mar 19 Everywhere 2
Need Help Mar 16 Jen 1
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC