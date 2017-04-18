Blotter an hour ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Geoffrey Eli Estrello, 33,...

Geoffrey Eli Estrello, 33, of Port Lavaca, by deputies April 17 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense case. - VICTORIA - Cynthia Marie Queen, 41, of Bloomington, by officers April 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $50 and $500 case.

