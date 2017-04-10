Blotter 28 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Vanessa Nicole Barron,...

Vanessa Nicole Barron, 31, of Houston, by deputies April 7 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a theft of service between $500 and $1,500 case and a theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000 case, and on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanor. - VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 7 on suspicion of injuring and causing bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.