Blotter 28 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Vanessa Nicole Barron,...
Vanessa Nicole Barron, 31, of Houston, by deputies April 7 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a theft of service between $500 and $1,500 case and a theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000 case, and on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanor. - VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 7 on suspicion of injuring and causing bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franny's
|Apr 8
|Lori
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar 20
|ETM
|5
|Gamerooms
|Mar 19
|Everywhere
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC