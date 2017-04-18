Bloomington is a Food Desert 47 minut...

Bloomington is a Food Desert 47 minutes ago

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Did you enjoy a good, healthy meal today? Were you able to include fresh fruits and vegetables as a part of your meal? Did you have easy access to the fresh produce? Believe it or not, many folks in Victoria County do not have adequate access to fresh food as they live in a food desert. According to the USDA, a food desert is defined as "parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas.

