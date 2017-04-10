Beasley Tire adds MRT plant, 3 outlets

Beasley Tire Service, a Houston-based commercial dealership in business since 1968, is in the midst of a considerable growth spurt, jumping into retreading for the first time and opening three commercial service locations in the past year. The dealership's growth is being steered by Bob Beasley, son of founder E.B. Beasley, who took over the business in 2001 after the elder Mr. Beasley's death.

