Attendance grows at film festival 13 ...

Attendance grows at film festival 13 minutes ago As a teenager, John...

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

He got the idea for his first feature film from these memories, when one his friends contemplated the worst case scenario that could happen from taking someone's cooler. Hughes, 26, of Houston, was the director and writer of the film "Camino" that played Sunday afternoon as part of the final day of the Victoria Tx Independent Film Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Franny's Sat Lori 1
Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D.... Apr 3 Family member 1
hangout? Mar 31 usmc 1
cecilie cantu (Jun '14) Mar 27 G that 5
Trade nudes Mar 22 Lionjudah91 4
YaYa massage Mar 20 ETM 5
Gamerooms Mar 19 Everywhere 2
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC