Attendance grows at film festival 13 minutes ago As a teenager, John...
He got the idea for his first feature film from these memories, when one his friends contemplated the worst case scenario that could happen from taking someone's cooler. Hughes, 26, of Houston, was the director and writer of the film "Camino" that played Sunday afternoon as part of the final day of the Victoria Tx Independent Film Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franny's
|Sat
|Lori
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar 20
|ETM
|5
|Gamerooms
|Mar 19
|Everywhere
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC