Quilt Fest to show more than 100 quilts 15 minutes ago About 100...
The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria will host its Quilt Fest "A Celebration of Color" on Friday and Saturday at the Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center. The event will offer demonstrations of quilting techniques and will have vendors from across the area who will sell quilting supplies for those in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|9 hr
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar 20
|ETM
|5
|Gamerooms
|Mar 19
|Everywhere
|2
|Need Help
|Mar 16
|Jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC