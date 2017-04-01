Death Notice for April 1, 2017 an hour ago Victoria County Schilhab,...
SCHILHAB, DORA, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|9 hr
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar 20
|ETM
|5
|Gamerooms
|Mar 19
|Everywhere
|2
|Need Help
|Mar 16
|Jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC