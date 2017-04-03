Blotter 45 minutes ago Victoria County - VICTORIA - Tyler John Adame, ...

Tyler John Adame, 23, of Bloomington, by deputies March 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $50 and $500 case. - VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 24 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.