2-vehicle wreck sends 3 women to hospital 27 minutes ago Three women...

The women attend Manuel and Theresa's School of Hair Design, and were out to lunch in a Chrysler 200 when they were in a wreck with a Ford F150 at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and North Navarro Street at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Kelsi Freudensprung, 17, of Seadrift, the driver of the Chrysler, was headed south in the inside lane on North Navarro Street, said Bryan Knief, Victoria Police Department senior patrol officer.

