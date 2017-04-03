2-vehicle wreck sends 3 women to hospital 27 minutes ago Three women...
The women attend Manuel and Theresa's School of Hair Design, and were out to lunch in a Chrysler 200 when they were in a wreck with a Ford F150 at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and North Navarro Street at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Kelsi Freudensprung, 17, of Seadrift, the driver of the Chrysler, was headed south in the inside lane on North Navarro Street, said Bryan Knief, Victoria Police Department senior patrol officer.
