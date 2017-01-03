Wife shares memories, concerns of hus...

Wife shares memories, concerns of husband's life, murder 44 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

"He was a ranking member of the Mexican Mafia," said Victoria County District Attorney Stephen Tyler. "He's been on parole and is a registered sex offender, burglar, thief and gang member."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can someone meet new ppl Tue New to Victoria 1
Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10) Mon saywhat 22
Tnt Audio Jan 2 Tony 3
Santiago Cardoso Jan 1 Karen 1
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 30 fun time 8
HELP I'm Moving to Victoria Dec 28 countrywomanatheart 1
Rudy Gonzalez Dec 28 cruzin59 2
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,636

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC