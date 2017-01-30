'What's the next mosque?':Imam talks of growing fears after Quebec attack
The attack that killed six men at a Quebec City mosque has stoked growing fears among Canadian Muslims amid calls for increased security and awareness about the power of hate speech. "It's not just that it's unsettling, it's scary," Imam Zia Khan of the Centre for Islamic Development in Halifax said Monday.
