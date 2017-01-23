Victorians share their voices to support women's rights 6 hours from now

Victoria women joined thousands Saturday in Austin and Washington D.C. to send a message to President Donald Trump and to support women's rights. Fernanda Zovath, 28, of Victoria, was in Austin and said the march there started at noon, but people began arriving for the event about 9 a.m. "It's very peaceful, and there was very much a sense of community," Zovath said.

