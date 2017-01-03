Victoria County's first elections administrator to retire 47 minutes ago
At Monday's commissioners court meeting, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller accepted George Matthews' resignation letter, which was dated Dec. 20. "Well, I had been with the county for 31 years, 24 and half of which I had been elections administrator," said Matthews. "And I just thought it was a good time to go."
