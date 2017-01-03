Victoria County's first elections adm...

Victoria County's first elections administrator to retire 47 minutes ago

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

At Monday's commissioners court meeting, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller accepted George Matthews' resignation letter, which was dated Dec. 20. "Well, I had been with the county for 31 years, 24 and half of which I had been elections administrator," said Matthews. "And I just thought it was a good time to go."

