Victoria College falls to Ranger College 26 minutes ago Victoria...

Victoria College fell to 8-15 on the season after a 71-56 non-conference men's basketball loss to the Ranger College at VC's Sports Center on Wednesday. Ranger, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, improved to 13-2 and was led by Trey Conrod's 13 points and Gary Ringo's 10. Bryant Wolf's game-high 16 points led the Pirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.