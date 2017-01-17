VC accepting entries for scholarship program 39 minutes ago Victoria...
Victoria College students will once again have an opportunity to win $1,000 scholarships in VC's "What's Your Story?" scholarship contest. Students can enter by explaining in a short essay or video how education or training at Victoria College will shape their futures.
