VC accepting entries for scholarship program 39 minutes ago Victoria...

Victoria College students will once again have an opportunity to win $1,000 scholarships in VC's "What's Your Story?" scholarship contest. Students can enter by explaining in a short essay or video how education or training at Victoria College will shape their futures.

