Today's Big Smile
The Islamic Center of Victoria, Texas burned down over the weekend, but it didn't take long for people to show their support for the mosque. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with rebuilding costs, and within 24 hours, they had raised $500,000 of their $850,000 goal! Not only did the fundraising campaign receive financial support, some commenters said they would be happy to offer their construction and carpentry skills as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hmm (Oct '11)
|Mon
|_vajayjaysmasher_
|448
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|How gross as to burn anyone's house of worship.
|Jan 29
|TheFlood
|2
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC