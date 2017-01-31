Today's Big Smile

The Islamic Center of Victoria, Texas burned down over the weekend, but it didn't take long for people to show their support for the mosque. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with rebuilding costs, and within 24 hours, they had raised $500,000 of their $850,000 goal! Not only did the fundraising campaign receive financial support, some commenters said they would be happy to offer their construction and carpentry skills as well.

