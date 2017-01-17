Today in 1929, Popeye the Sailor Man ...

Today in 1929, Popeye the Sailor Man debuted in Victoria, Texas

22 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

On January 17, 1929 the Victoria Advocate newspaper first took a chance Elzie Crisler Segar's comic strip, originally called "Thimble Theatre," which featured the spinach-loving sailor Popeye. The rest is history.

