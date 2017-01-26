Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice 58 minutes ago THUMBS-UP...
Thumbs-up to a movement like America has never seen before. However, the peaceful national movement Jan. 18, which impacted women's rights, the acceptance of climate change and the will to do something about it with respect to our future generations, consisted of the organization and participation of mostly Democrats.
