Texas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze; cause unknown
Victoria firefighters respond to a fire at the Islamic Center of Victoria on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Victoria, Texas. The early-morning fire Saturday destroyed the mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago.
