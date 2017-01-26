Texas mosque destroyed by fire, cause unknown
Victoria firefighters respond to a fire at the Islamic Center of Victoria on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Victoria, Texas. The early-morning fire Saturday destroyed the mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|How gross as to burn anyone's house of worship.
|17 hr
|TheFlood
|2
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC