Support pours in after Texas mosque burns
Hundreds of people gather outside the Islamic Center of Victoria for prayers of several faiths and to show support for the muslim community after the mosque burned in Victoria, Texas on January 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hmm (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|_vajayjaysmasher_
|448
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|How gross as to burn anyone's house of worship.
|Sun
|TheFlood
|2
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC