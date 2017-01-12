Students gain work experience through Victoria County internships 7 hours ago

Derrick Neal, second from right, Victoria County director of public health, stands with, from left, UHV students Kadie Johnson, Brian Hogan and Hillary Cisneros after the students gave a presentation Dec. 12 at the Victoria County Commissioners Court. Kadie Johnson looked for an internship for two years before she became one of three University of Houston-Victoria students to intern at the Victoria County Public Health Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.