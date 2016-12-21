Schedule of New Year's Day holiday closings 28 minutes ago The New...
Garbage and curbside recycling collection will be picked up as scheduled on Monday. Yard waste will resume as normal on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santiago Cardoso
|5 hr
|Karen
|1
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Fri
|fun time
|8
|HELP I'm Moving to Victoria
|Dec 28
|countrywomanatheart
|1
|Rudy Gonzalez
|Dec 28
|cruzin59
|2
|Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10)
|Dec 23
|Mike
|9
|A young lady was in a accident
|Dec 20
|Ssgtclay
|1
|Amy medrano
|Dec 18
|Old friend
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC