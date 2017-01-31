Refugee ban an assault on U.S. values, beliefs
Hundred of Syrian families wait to register at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon on Jan. 30. President Donald Trump imposed a 90-day ban, Friday, that affects travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. less Hundred of Syrian families wait to register at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon on Jan. 30. President Donald Trump imposed a 90-day ban, Friday, that affects ... more The ban on refugees from all countries - but singling out also those fleeing seven Muslim-majority countries - is billed as temporary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hmm (Oct '11)
|Mon
|_vajayjaysmasher_
|448
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|How gross as to burn anyone's house of worship.
|Jan 29
|TheFlood
|2
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC