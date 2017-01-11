Privatizing jail's medical services good move for county 35 minutes ago

Privatizing jail's medical services g...

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Late last month, Victoria County took a giant leap forward in providing health care services to county inmates when it agreed to privatize the jail's medical services. University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, a well-respected medical facility, is expected to begin providing the service in February, once all the contracts are signed and employees are in place.

