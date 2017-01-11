Privatizing jail's medical services good move for county 35 minutes ago
Late last month, Victoria County took a giant leap forward in providing health care services to county inmates when it agreed to privatize the jail's medical services. University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, a well-respected medical facility, is expected to begin providing the service in February, once all the contracts are signed and employees are in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|13 hr
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
|Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10)
|Jan 2
|saywhat
|22
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 2
|Tony
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC