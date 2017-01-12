Poets to read contemporary work at Do...

Poets to read contemporary work at Downtown Arts ... 59 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The author of more than 40 books and chapbooks of poetry and criticism is one of two experimental poets coming to Victoria. Steve McCaffery's performance poetry about 40 years ago initially made an impression on Charles Alexander, University of Houston-Victoria poet and designer in residence and co-curator of the university's Downtown Arts Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Wang 1,021
Tnt Audio 21 hr Mario 4
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Thu Flat Broke Now 1
Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07) Wed A Pressure cooked... 513
YaYa massage Wed Daddyls 4
Help Please? Jan 6 lady28 1
where can someone meet new ppl Jan 3 New to Victoria 1
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC