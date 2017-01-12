Poets to read contemporary work at Downtown Arts ... 59 minutes ago
The author of more than 40 books and chapbooks of poetry and criticism is one of two experimental poets coming to Victoria. Steve McCaffery's performance poetry about 40 years ago initially made an impression on Charles Alexander, University of Houston-Victoria poet and designer in residence and co-curator of the university's Downtown Arts Series.
