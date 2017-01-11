Plasma donor center coming to Victoria 55 minutes ago
Biomat USA, a plasma donation center, will open for business in mid-Janurary. The center is in the former Albertsons buidling at 1309 E. Red River St. Biomat USA will be operated by Grifols, a global health care company headquartered in Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|19 hr
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
|Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10)
|Jan 2
|saywhat
|22
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 2
|Tony
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC